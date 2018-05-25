WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/25/18

Officer Involved Victim ID’ed, Man Charged

Vander Tuuk 5-25-18

(Gurnee, IL) A woman shot and killed by police in Gurnee has been identified, and the man who was in the car with her is now facing charges. Investigators say both Jordan Huff and Makell Meyerin were in a vehicle Wednesday morning that hit an Antioch squad car, a shot was also fired from that vehicle. The car was discovered later at an Antioch Township residence, and a standoff ensued which ended later with two people taken into custody. But authorities say Huff and Meyerin had reportedly switched vehicles before the standoff…and were later found in Gurnee, with Meyerin driving, and Huff unresponsive in the passenger seat. The 31-year-old female tried to flee in the car, but hit a firetruck, and was eventually shot and killed by police after reportedly pointing a rifle at them. The 37-year-old Huff was hospitalized, then was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Resisting a Peace Officer…he was said to be the driver in the Antioch incident. The investigation into the two events is ongoing.

Lawmakers’ plan addresses investigative process

Associated Press 5-25-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers studying remedies to sexual harassment in state government, say they are considering measures suggested by a colleague who claims retaliation by House Speaker Michael Madigan. State Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s complaint against Madigan will likely be investigated by the legislative inspector general. Cassidy complained Thursday that the inspector is not truly independent and the public knows little about the process. Legislators in the House and Senate are preparing a package of legislation to address sexual harassment in the Capitol. State Sara Wojcicki Jimenez says several of the issues that likely will be proposed next week address Cassidy’s concerns of independence, transparency, and clearer rules and guidelines.

Illinois House considers using marijuana to fight opioids

Associated Press 5-25-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois House panel has endorsed a proposal expanding the use of medical marijuana to fight the state’s opioid crisis. The House Executive committee voted 8-3 Thursday. The plan would allow individuals who qualify for opioid prescriptions to apply for the state’s medical cannabis program. Those in favor say it’s a less-addictive alternative to treating pain and could be a remedy to the growing number of opioid overdoses across the state. Cassidy says she is working on cleanup provisions that she hopes will get committee approval next week before moving to the full House floor. The Senate has already approved the idea. But Gov. Bruce Rauner has fought previous efforts to expand medical marijuana.

Bipartisan group file legislation reinstating death penalty

Associated Press 5-25-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A bipartisan group of Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would reinstate the death penalty for convicted mass murderers and killers of first responders. The bill was crafted by State Reps. Jerry Costello II, John Cabello and Monica Bristow, among others. In a statement released Thursday, the lawmakers said the legislation does not include measures proposed by Gov. Bruce Rauner when he used his amendatory veto authority on gun legislation earlier this month. They contend that action places “overreaching restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.”