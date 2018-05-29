WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/29/18

Zion Man Apprehended on Large Pot Bust

Vander Tuuk 5-29-18

(Zion, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest after a large pot bust. Gang Task Force officials say they received a tip in mid-May about a large package of cannabis that was delivered to a home in the Zion area. Officials contacted the homeowner, and after speaking with him, they were able to enter the residence where they discovered over 11-pounds of cannabis. Juan Martinez-Cervantes now faces several charges including unlawful possession and intent to deliver. The 21-year-old’s bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars. He’s due in court in June.

Porch Collapse Leads to Injuries

Vander Tuuk 5-29-18

(Highland Park, IL) Multiple people were injured after a porch collapse in the Highland Park area over the weekend. The incident took place late Saturday afternoon at a townhouse, when the second-floor porch fully collapsed, sending three people to the ground. Those victims were sent to the hospital, and all were expected to make full recoveries. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Gambling expansion revived in House but stalls in committee

Associated Press 5-29-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A dormant gambling-expansion plan came to life just long enough to stall in a House committee. The Executive Committee’s 5-4 vote Monday on Rep. Robert Rita’s plan was one vote shy of the six needed to move it to a floor vote. The long-discussed plan won Senate OK 15 months ago as part of a “grand bargain” to break what was then a 20-month stalemate over the budget. It would authorize six new casinos, including Lake County and Chicago, and would allow slot machines at horse racing tracks. Rita added several other provisions to the measure, like allowing table games at race tracks and creating sweepstakes games. Critics believe new casinos would simply strip revenue from existing ones.