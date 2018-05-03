WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/3/18

Man pleads Guilty in Death of Son

Vander Tuuk 5-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Park City man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his young son. Jason Stroud put in a plea on one count of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday. Both Stroud and his ex-wife Jennifer were accused of denying their 11-year-old son critical medicine after he had a heart transplant several years ago. The denial of that drug caused the boy to reject the organ, and led to his 2016 death. Jennifer Stroud is still facing trial, and under terms of the plea deal Jason could testify against her. The 43-year-old was sentenced 5 years in prison, and two years of probation once he is released.

Great America Suspect Found, Arrested

Vander Tuuk 5-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that was wanted after skipping a court date last week, has been located and arrested. Gregory Battle is facing several charges related to a brutal attack on a family of three last September at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Battle was free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond, and was supposed to be in court April 24th…but he never showed, and a Lake County Judge issued a no bond warrant for his arrest. The 18-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday by Waukegan Police. His new bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and he’s due back in court Monday. Eight juvenile suspects were also arrested in the incident.

Man Arrested With Gun, No FOID Card

Vander Tuuk 5-3-18

(Libertyville, IL) A Waukegan man is facing several charges, after being arrested in Libertyville earlier this week. On Monday morning, just after midnight, police pulled over a vehicle with one working headlight. The driver, identified as Montrael Thomas could not produce a valid driver’s license, and it was eventually learned his license was suspended. Police then took an inventory of the car and found a loaded gun in the center console. Thomas didn’t have a FOID card for the weapon. He was arrested and now faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, driving uninsured and on a suspended license. The 33-year-old’s bond amount is currently unknown.

Illinois Senate votes to teach LGBT history in school

Associated Press 5-3-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has approved requiring public schools to teach LGBT history. The State Senate voted 34-18 Wednesday on the plan by State Sen. Heather Steans. It would require schools to teach a history unit on the role in society and contributions of gays, lesbians and other LGBT individuals. Steans says it is consistent with state law that already requires students learn the history of races or ethnicities like blacks, Asians, Hungarians, and French people. State Sen. Chuck Weaver says the initiative could infringe on religious freedom. The legislation now moves to the State House.

Illinois governor wants motorists to watch for motorcyclists

Associated Press 5-3-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The motorcycle-riding governor of Illinois is urging motorists to keep an eye out for the two-wheelers as the weather warms. Gov. Bruce Rauner joined safety advocates and officials from IDOT on Wednesday to observe Motorcycle Awareness Month. It served as the start of IDOT’s annual “Start Seeing Motorcycles ” campaign. IDOT officials say motorcycles represent 3 percent of Illinois vehicle registrations, but they account for 15 percent of traffic fatalities. There were 1,097 traffic fatalities in the state in 2017, and motorcycles were involved in 162 of them…and increase of eight over 2016 numbers.