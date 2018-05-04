WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/4/18

Feds Nab Two Lake County Men on Rockford Drug Charges

Vander Tuuk 5-4-18

(Rockford, IL) Federal charges have been officially announced against two Lake County men who reportedly distributed drugs in the Rockford area. Federal prosecutors say both Javier Perez of Park City and Jose Armando Ochoa-Lopez of Zion are each facing counts of distributing and conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. Both the 37-year-old and 27-year-old were picked up and indicted in March. The FBI, Rockford authorities, the ATF, Lake County Gang Task Force and others all assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Assault Arrest Vernon Hills

Vander Tuuk 5-4-18

(Vernon Hills, IL) A Highwood man is in the Lake County Jail, after being arrested for assaulting a co-worker. Victor Manuel Martinez-Lopez was arrested Wednesday for the alleged incident that took place back in mid-April. Martinez-Lopez is accused of forcing a 19-year-old female co-worker to kiss him, despite her repeated verbal and physical rejections. The 44-year-old now faces charges of battery, sexual assault and battery. His bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.

Crimestoppers

Vandrt Tuuk 5-4-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Haris Motchalovas is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for retail theft. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, about 5’5”, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Motchalovas, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Proposal would let Illinois veterans groups gamble

Associated Press 5-4-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A new bill would allow veterans organizations to install gambling machines in communities that would otherwise prohibit them. The Video Gaming Act would allow the Illinois Gaming Board to give licensed veterans establishments permission to operate the. Waukegan State Sen. Terry Link says the bill would help American Legion and VFW organizations that are financially struggling as membership dwindles. Some leaders say the bill is an intrusion on local control.

Illinois lawmakers send ‘off-shoring’ salary bar to Rauner

Associated Press 5-4-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. Bruce Rauner legislation requiring him and his successors to use governor’s office funds to pay people who work for them. The Senate has voted 46-7 to eliminate what’s called “off-shoring” of salaries . For decades, governors of both parties have made their payrolls look leaner by paying some employees who work for them out of other agencies’ budgets. The legislation was produced by Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Mendoza has openly feuded with Rauner over the governor’s administration and fiscal policies. But Mendoza and State Sen. Andy Manar both note that executives of both parties have practiced off-shoring and both parties would be precluded by the legislation.