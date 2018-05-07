WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/7/18

Man Shot in Round Lake Area

(Round Lake Heights, IL) Police in Round Lake Heights are investigating after a weekend shooting. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday at Richard’s Sports Bar and Eatery in the 900-block of W. Rollins Road. A 32-year-old man was shot in the parking lot. A Grayslake emergency room contacted police about the victim when he walked in with a wound to the neck. That ER sent the victim on to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was said to be in stable condition. Police say a lack of witnesses will make the case difficult, but that they are seeking a suspect who was said to flee the scene before they arrived. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Round Lake Heights authorities.

Body Found in Pond

(Wauconda, IL) Police are not suspecting foul play, but are investigating the death of a man found face down in a small drainage pond. The discovery was made in Wauconda near Cook Memorial Park on Saturday morning. The still unidentified body was said to be that of a male around 50 to 60 years of age, and wearing just shorts. Sheriff’s officials say at this point there appears to be nothing criminal in relation to the discovery. An autopsy is set for today (Monday).

Illinois bill would expand availability of medical marijuana

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) An Illinois Senate bill that would expand the use of medical marijuana in order to combat the state’s opioid crisis has been referred to the Illinois House Rules Committee. The bill would allow individuals who qualify for opioids to apply for the state’s medical cannabis program. It would create a pilot program where patients can take a physician certification to a dispensary to receive medical marijuana. State Sen. Don Harmon says the bill he’s sponsored could help patients transition away from opioids or treat pain without ever using them. State Sen. Dale Fowler says the bill is in response to the ever growing opioid crisis, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 residents over the past decade.

