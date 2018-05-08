WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/8/18

Park City Fugitive Arrested in Texas

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Jose Aponte was wanted out of Park City on outstanding warrants for both sexual assault and abuse of a minor. Officials learned through an investigation that Aponte had fled to Texas in an attempt to avoid capture. Last week Thursday, the 38-year-old was located an arrested without incident in Kileen, Texas…he was taken to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office where he now awaits extradition. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office as well as US Marshal’s from both Lake County and Texas assisted in the investigation and capture of Aponte.

Great America Beating Suspect Given Another Chance, and Warning

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has given a teen battery suspect another chance, after he skipped out on a court date last month. Gregory Battle is facing several charges in connection with the brutal beating of a family of three at Six Flags Great America last September. Battle was supposed to be in court in April after failing a court mandated drug test, and skipping school…both conditions of his bond. He was captured a short time later, and his bond was raised. During a court hearing on Monday, the Judge said he would lower the 18-year-old’s bond back to the previous amount, and he will be sent to a drug treatment facility downstate. The Judge warned Battle, however, that if he messed up again, he will be in even more trouble that he is already facing at trial, which is expected later this year.

Man Pleads Guilty to Antioch Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man is on his way to prison for a shooting near Antioch. Derrius Crenshaw was accused of shooting at a car following a verbal altercation between himself and two other adults last September. No one was injured in the incident, but Crenshaw was eventually arrested. He pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, getting more serious charges dropped in exchange. The 24-year-old was hit with a 21-month prison sentence and a year of probation, though he was also credited with over 200 days of time already served.

Deputies Save Suicidal Individual

(Beach Park, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is crediting it’s deputies with saving a suicidal subject. Last Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a home in Beach Park where a male was allegedly threatening to harm himself and a family member. When officials arrived, the subject barricaded himself in a bedroom with a knife. Authorities tried to get him to leave the room voluntarily, but eventually forced their way into the room and used a beanbag gun to get him to drop the knife. The male was detained and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, and treatment for minor injuries.

Wauconda Body ID’ed

(Wauconda, IL) A man found dead in a Wauconda area drainage pond has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says the deceased is 55-year-old David Rutherford of Wauconda. Rutherford’s body was found Saturday morning near Cook Memorial Park. Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says preliminary autopsy results are in, but a cause of death won’t be released until toxicology reports comes back. Lake County Sheriff’s officials said in a weekend press release that, at this point, there is no indication of foul play.