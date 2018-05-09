WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/9/18

Fire Injures one, Kills Dog

Vander Tuuk 5-9-18

(Antioch, IL) A fire in the Antioch area left one person injured and a dog dead. The fire started Monday afternoon near the rear deck of a home in the 2-hundred block of Cedarwood Lane. By the time fire officials arrived, the flames had spread to the house, and a 77-year-old homeowner was trying to stop things himself. Firefighters took over, and were able to douse the flames. The injured man was hospitalized with burn to his elbows and shins, but is expected to recover. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, but damage from the fire left the home uninhabitable.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 5-9-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Charlotte T. Holzinger is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on reckless conduct charges. She is described as a 58-year-old black female, about 5’1”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Holzinger, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Rauner urges Democrats’ agreement on revenue for budget

Associated Press 5-9-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner says Democrats are moving too slowly on budget negotiations. The Republican met with the four legislative leaders in his state Capitol office Tuesday, telling reporters afterward that Democrats are “reluctant” to agree to an estimated amount of state revenue for the budget year that begins July 1. He was joined by GOP leaders, State Sen. Bill Brady and State Rep. Jim Durkin. Rauner says agreeing to a solid revenue estimate keeps the Legislature from spending more than the state has. Senate President John Cullerton said earlier this year that there’s a “general understanding” on a revenue figure.