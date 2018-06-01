WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/1/18

Gliniewicz Case Goes Back to Higher Court

Vander Tuuk 6-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) An Illinois appellate court will ultimately decide whether text messages between Melodie Gliniewicz and her former Fox Lake Police officer husband will be allowed at trial. For a 2nd time, a Lake County Judge has said marital privilege laws prevent prosecutors from using those messages as evidence. Prosecutors say the message show that the accused was in league with Joe Gliniewicz when he embezzled money from a Fox Lake youth program. Gliniewicz ultimately committed suicide, staging it to look like he was killed in the line of duty. His ex-wife is charged with money laundering, misuse of charitable funds and conspiracy…but trial has been delayed indefinitely until this particular issue is sorted out.

No New Trial in Contested Murder Case

Vander Tuuk 6-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of the brutal murder of a North Chicago man will not be getting a new trial at this point. A Lake County judge issued a 41-page ruling in the case of Marvin Williford. He was accused of participating in the beating and setting on fire of Delwin Foxworth back in 2000…though Foxworth survived for two years after the attack. Williford was convicted, but was seeking a new trial due to a lack of DNA evidence. The ruling judge said just because DNA wasn’t found on key evidence, it does not prove that Wiliford did not participate in the crime. Several other reasons were listed in denying new trial proceedings for the 47-year-old. It’s unclear if his defense team will appeal that decision to a higher court.

Prison in Antioch DUI Case

Vander Tuuk 6-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man is on his way to prison, for a DUI crash that killed his girlfriend. Gary Rogers has pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, stemming from a July 2016 motorcycle crash in Antioch. The crash killed Traci Dotson, who Rogers was intending to marry. During sentencing on Thursday, prosecutors pushed for the maximum allowed sentence of 4 years in prison, while the defense pushed for probation. In the end, a Lake County Judge sentenced the 47-year-old to 3 years behind bars.

Sears to close Lake County locations as sales plunge

Associated Press 6-1-18

NEW YORK (AP) Sears is closing another 72 stores after reporting a first-quarter losses and plunging sales, and two Lake County locations are among those cuts. The struggling retailer said Thursday that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon, including those in Vernon Hills and Gurnee. Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates lost $424 million in its first quarter. Closing sales are expected to kick off in mid-June, and official store closings could be done as soon as September.

Governor to Sign Budget Plan

Associated Press 6-1-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner gave his blessing Thursday to a bipartisan budget plan that lawmakers OK’d and prepared to send his way. The $38.5 billion spending plan won House approval 97-18 Thursday, a day after a lopsided Senate vote, and now heads to Rauner. The Governor says he will likely sign the plan quickly, and stated “We worked together to provide a budget to the people of Illinois that can be balanced with hard work and continued bipartisan effort to deliver on the promises it makes.” The new budget plan will start July 1st.

Lawyer says Blagojevich’s sentence was too harsh

Associated Press 6-1-18

WASHINGTON (AP) A trial attorney for imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich says she’s excited that President Donald Trump is possibly considering commuting 14-year prison sentence. Lauren Kaeseberg believes the sentence against Blagojevich was too harsh to begin with. The former Governor has long maintained he engaged in run-of-the-mill politicking and never crossed legal lines. But prosecutors say he used his powers as governor to shake people down for campaign contributions, including a children’s hospital. He was also convicted of trying to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate for campaign cash. The seat was vacated by Barack Obama when he was elected president in 2008.

Illinois lawmaker quits leadership job amid harassment claim

Associated Press 6-1-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A top Illinois Democrat has resigned his leadership post in the House after a legislative activist alleged he harassed and humiliated her. But he calls the allegations “absurd.” Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang of Skokie submitted his resignation Thursday as the No. 3 House Democrat. Medical-marijuana activist Maryann Loncar says she interacted with Lang over the past four years. She says he once touched her low on her back and said: “Does your husband know how lucky he is to have a wife like you?” She says he also once suggested joining her for dinner had she not been with her husband. Loncar claims the two clashed over medical marijuana, and Lang later said she wasn’t welcome in Springfield — and at one point called her ex-husband to offer his help to “bury” Loncar. Lang told reporters that Loncar didn’t get what she wanted from state government.