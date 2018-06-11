WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/11/18

Zion Men Arrested With Holy Trinity

Vander Tuuk 6-11-18

(Zion, IL) A search warrant served on a Zion residence has led to the arrest of two men. Zion Police say the warrant was served late last week in the 21-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Inside the residence investigators discovered marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy, Adderall, and Xanax…they also discovered a loaded handgun, ammunition and cash. 29-year-old Lavelle Glaspie is now facing charges including Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and intent to deliver. 27-year-old Michael Thomas is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bonds were set at 75 and 20-thousand dollars.

Fatal Antioch Pedestrian Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-11-18

(Antioch, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s Officials are seeking a suspect after a fatal weekend hit and run. The incident took place on Saturday night around 9:30 along West Grass Lake Road near North Sunset Drive in Antioch Township. A male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene. The unidentified pedestrian was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with critical injures, and was pronounced dead a short time after arriving. There is no description of the involved vehicle at this point. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Illinois governor signs bill responding to Equifax hack

Associated Press 6-11-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a measure that will prevent consumer reporting agencies from charging people for protecting their credit reports. Companies can no longer charge consumers for placing or removing a freeze on their credit report accounts. The move comes after Equifax announced that a massive security breach compromised personal information including names, Social Security numbers, and addresses. The hack affected approximately 143 million U.S. residents. Consumers complained they had to pay a $10 fee and faced other problems trying to protect their accounts. The proposal also allows consumers to place freezes online or via telephone. Previously such action could only be taken through registered mail.