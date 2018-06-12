WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/12/18

No New Trial for Calusinski: Appellate Court

(Chicago, IL) A woman convicted of a Lincolnshire murder will not be granted a new trial. An Illinois Appellate Court has upheld the Lake County conviction against Melissa Calusinski. The now 31-year-old was found guilty in 2011, for killing a 16-month-old child at a Lincolnshire day care center two years prior. Her lawyers claim she was not given a fair trial, because they allege prosecutors held back key X-ray evidence proving her innocence. In a 30-plus page opinion from the Appellate Court, justices said they looked at the evidence…and determined that there wasn’t enough there to have changed the verdict. Caluskinski’s team will now appeal the decision to the State Supreme Court, though no timeline was given.

Fatal Antioch Pedestrian Crash

(Antioch, IL) A pedestrian killed in a hit and run incident near Antioch has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Brett Beckett was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 on Saturday night along West Grass Lake Road near North Sunset Drive. The 52-year-old was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, but was pronounced dead a short time after arriving. The Coroner says the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the incident. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say based on the evidence collected at the scene, the involved vehicle was either a Suzuki Vitara or Sidekick. Investigators are still working to determine the year and color of the vehicle. Anyone with more information on the case is still being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Lake County Crimestoppers

Zion Shooting Investigation

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating after a weekend shooting. Authorities say they were called in the early hours of Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Ezra Avenue. Upon arriving they found an 18-year-old female shot in the chest. Witnesses say an unknown person or persons fired several shots at multiple people that were standing outside the rear of the residence. The lone victim was taken to Advocate Condell with serious injures…her actual condition, however was unknown. Anyone with more information on the shooting is being asked to contact Zion Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers Theft Case

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Derrick McCampbell is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding 30-thousand-dollar warrant for failure to appear in a theft case. He is described as a 25-year-old black male, around 5’9”, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on McCampblee, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Congressional Republicans oppose Blagojevich clemency

CHICAGO (AP) Republicans in Illinois’ congressional delegation are asking President Trump not to grant former Gov. Rod Blagojevich clemency. Trump has said he is considering commuting the Democrat’s sentence for corruption. Blagojevich has served about six-and-a-half years of his 14-year sentence. However, in a letter to the President, Republican congressmen said commuting Blagojevich’s sentence would “send a damaging message on your efforts to root out public corruption in our government.” Blagojevich argued he engaged in run-of-the-mill politicking and never crossed legal lines. But prosecutors say he used his powers as governor to shake people down for campaign contributions, including a children’s hospital.