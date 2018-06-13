WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/13/18

Lake County Board Votes in Resolution Over Foxconn Project

Vander Tuuk 6-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has joined a growing number of groups against Wisconsin’s upcoming Foxconn development. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to support a resolution calling for Wisconsin to reconsider waving certain environmental regulations, as incentive to build the plant. Specifically, the Board is concerned with the filling of several acres of wetlands, which they believe will not only lead to increased pollution and poor air quality, but could lead to increased flooding in an area already prone to spring and summer floods. The Illinois Senate recently passed a similar resolution, and Gurnee’s Mayor, Kristina Kovarik also plans to introduce one in the coming weeks. Foxconn is planning a 10-billion-dollar factory just north of Kenosha County.

Suspected Car Found in Fatal Antioch Pedestrian Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-12-18

(Antioch, IL) The vehicle authorities believe was involved in a fatal hit and run incident near Antioch, has been found. 52-year-old Brett Beckett was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9:30 on Saturday night along West Grass Lake Road near North Sunset Drive. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they investigated, and discovered a 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara at an Antioch body shop, with damage was consistent with the hit and run incident. So far, however, there have been no arrests, nor charges in the case…though investigators have spoken with the owners of the vehicle.

Speaker seeks officer to combat sexual harassment

Associated Press 6-12-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he will hire a human resources director and officer for equal employment opportunity and affirmative action to combat sexual harassment. In a statement, it was announced Madigan and new chief of staff Jessica Basham will conduct a search. They say the employee will “promote a fair, equitable and unbiased work environment” for the speaker’s 200 employees. The veteran Democrat hired the 37-year-old Basham last week after Timothy Mapes resigned amid accusations of inappropriate remarks to women and a dismissive attitude toward complaints of sexual harassment. Mapes resigned less than a week after State Rep. Lou Lang resigned as deputy majority leader over similar accusations.