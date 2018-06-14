WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/14/18

Battle Caught Again, Jailed Without Bond

Vander Tuuk 6-14-18

(Waukegan, IL) A teen arrested for a fight in Waukegan this week, turned out to be a suspect wanted for skipping out twice on his bond requirements. Gregory Battle was already facing charges from an attack on a family of three at Six Flag Great America last year. He became a fugitive after missing a court date earlier this year, only to be caught in Waukegan. He was then given another chance by a Lake County Judge, only to skip out on his bond requirements a second time. The 18-year-old was already facing charges of aggravated battery in a public place, and causing great bodily harm from the Great America incident. He now also faces battery and mob actions charges from the Waukegan arrest. Battle’s bond was revoked…and he is due in court on Friday.

Woman Arrested After Hitting Three People With Vehicle

Vander Tuuk 6-14-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago woman is in the Lake County Jail for reportedly hitting three people, including a young child, with her vehicle. Waukegan Police say they were called on Tuesday evening to a fight in the 500 block of Helmholz. When they arrived, they learned that an argument broke out between Zaria Greenlee and another female. Greenlee then reportedly got behind the wheel of an SUV, and began driving recklessly, hitting the female’s grandmother, the female’s 2-year-old son, and the boy’s uncle. The child suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Chicago hospital. The other two victims suffered minor injuries. Greenlee is facing several charges including reckless driving, and aggravated battery with a weapon. The 20-year-old’s bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars. The investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

Judge blocks Chicago suburb’s semi-automatic weapons ban

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-14-18

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) A judge is blocking Deerfield from enforcing its ban on certain semi-automatic guns. The temporary restraining order was issued on Tuesday by a Lake County judge. The ban was supposed to go into effect on Wednesday. The Deerfield board had voted back in April to impose the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, and would allow fines of up to $1,000 for each day a banned gun was not turned in. Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing Deerfield officials were violating a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans after 2013. The Village Board says they are reviewing the judge’s ruling and will consider an appeal.