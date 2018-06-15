WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/15/18

Lake County Jail Inmate Charged in Kenosha Attacks

Vander Tuuk 6-15-18

(Kenosha, WI) An inmate at the Lake County Jail, has been moved north of the border, after being connected to a pair of attacks in Kenosha County. Reginaldo Etienne was arrested in Winthrop Harbor in late May on a probation violation. But Kenosha County authorities say DNA evidence from a pair of attacks on the Kenosha County Bike Trail led to him. Etienne has already been transferred to the Kenosha County Jail where he is expected to face charges including sexual assault and aggravated battery. He was said to be on probation for a previous armed robbery.

Gurnee Woman Dies in Door County Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-15-18

(Door County, WI) A Gurnee woman is dead after an accident in Door County, Wisconsin. The unidentified 57-year-old woman was on a mo-ped on Wednesday, when an SUV missed a stop sign and hit her. The Lake County resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenage boy driving the SUV was said to stay at the scene the whole time, and is said to be cooperating fully with authorities. No charges have been filed as of yet. The woman’s name will be released at a later date.

Illinois school board member gets felony conviction pardon

Associated Press 6-15-18

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted a Waukegan school board member a pardon for his nearly 40-year-old felony conviction. Jeff McBride’s position on the District 60 board was being challenged because of a 1981 felony theft conviction. Court records show that an unsuccessful candidate for the school board had questioned McBride’s eligibility. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a legal challenge last year following the resident’s complaint. Illinois Prisoner Review Board Chief Legal Counsel Jason Sweat says McBride’s petition was one of five the governor granted last month. A state’s attorney spokeswoman says the office hasn’t yet received an official order so no official decision has been made regarding the petition.

Illinois board moves forward with employee step increases

Associated Press 6-15-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Labor Relations Board is moving forward with giving step increases to unionized state workers. The board has rejected a request from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration to hold another hearing about the issue before money is paid out. AFSCME says the board has sent the issue to a compliance officer to determine how much employees should receive. The board will formally make its referral next month. Step increases are automatic raises that workers receive sometime during the first decade of their careers. The Rauner administration stopped awarding step increases in 2015 after the state’s contract with the union expired. The courts ruled that the old contract’s terms still applied while a new one is being negotiated.