WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/18/18

Man Arrested for Selling Guns, Drugs to Undercover Officer

Vander Tuuk 6-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man is behind bars, after reportedly selling drugs and a weapon to an undercover officer. Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force officials said a months long investigation led to the arrest of Trae Wallace. Wallace was accused of selling heroin on numerous occasions, and a firearm to an undercover deputy. He was arrested last week in Waukegan. The 25-year-old now faces a laundry list of charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at 200-thousand dollars.

Two Arrested in Great America Fight

Vander Tuuk 6-18-18

(Gurnee, IL) Two girls were arrested after a fight at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Police were called to the park on Friday night, when a group of females was said to be causing a disturbance. Two of the girls then took the verbal altercation, and went physical, though no weapons were said to be used. The rest of the group scattered when police arrived. Authorities say they think an ongoing disagreement between the suspects led to the altercation. Neither of the females taken into custody was identified, and a decision on charges was said to be pending.

Walgreens putting 1,800 workers in Chicago

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-18-18

CHICAGO (AP) Lake County based Walgreens says it’s opening a new office in Chicago and staffing it with 1,800 people. Nearly 75 percent of the positions are being relocated from elsewhere, including 13-hundred employees from it’s Deerfield headquarters. Walgreens says it occupy 200,000 square feet in the Old Post Office Building in Chicago by fall 2019. The Deerfield headquarters will maintain some 3,200 workers when the move is completed.