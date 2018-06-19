WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/19/18

Judge Warns Battle Again

Vander Tuuk 6-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has once again warned a Waukegan teen about serious consequences, if his recent behavior continues. Gregory Battle was in court on Monday, less than a week after his bond was revoked for twice becoming a fugitive while out on bond. Battle was found last week Tuesday and arrested, after a fight in Waukegan…those alleged actions led to battery and mob action charges. The 18-year-old was already facing numerous charges stemming from the beating of a family of three at Great America in Gurnee last summer. The Judge on Monday did not grant Battle a bond, saying he will make a decision on that later this month.

Jury Duty Scam

Vander Tuuk 6-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County’s top Judge is warning residents about the emergence of a scam involving jury duty. Judge Jay Ukena says residents have reported someone calling and identifying themselves as a Lake County Sheriffs Deputy. The caller then says the resident skipped jury duty and must report to the courthouse immediately, and call then call the deputy. The Judge’s office says they never contact anyone by telephone concerning jury duty. If you have a question about your mailed summons, you can contact the Lake County Jury Commission Office at (847)-377-4600, or email jury@lakecountyil.gov

Ex-inspector to review Illinois House amid harassment claims

Associated Press 6-19-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A former state executive inspector general will investigate the Illinois House of Representatives after several sexual harassment scandals. House Speaker Michael Madigan has announced that he and eight women legislators selected Maggie Hickey to review House operations and procedures. The appointment follows sexual harassment complaints against two of the Madigan’s top associates in the past month. Rep. Lou Lang stepped down as deputy majority leader and House Clerk Timothy Mapes resigned . The 53-year-old Hickey’s contract with the House pays $500 per hour…she was inspector general over the governor’s office for 2 ½ years before joining a private Chicago law firm back in March.