WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/20/18

Zion Shooting Investigation

Vander Tuuk 6-20-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating, after a shooting incident that left one person injured. The incident took place on Monday night when several shots were heard by an officer in the area of Sheridan Road and 33rd Street. The officer then observed more shots fired in the 33-hundred block of Colgate Avenue. While responding, several people were observed running from the scene. A 29-year-old male victim was then found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That victim was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, and was said to be in stable condition. Three cars in the area were also said to sustain damage from bullets. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

Wauconda Standoff Ends With Arrests

Vander Tuuk 6-20-18

(Wauconda, IL) Two people were arrested after an incident in Wauconda. Police were originally called on Monday evening about a woman who claimed she was stabbed in a domestic incident. Officers and a K-9 were called in but could not locate the subject. Later that night police were called about another disturbance involving the same female. She was detained, but told police a man was inside a nearby residence, and that he had held a gun to her head. Police attempted to contact the man, but he remained inside the residence for several hours before surrendering. Both involved subjects were arrested on outstanding warrants. They have been identified as 36-year-old Timothy Holm of McHenry, and 36-year-old Nicole Wolf of Trevor, Wisconsin. The Wauconda incident is still under investigation, and charges are said to be pending.