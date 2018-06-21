WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/21/18

Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Faking Stalking Report

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Park woman has pleaded not guilty to faking a stalker. Stephanie Sledzik is facing charges of felony disorderly conduct for claiming a Florida man contacted and threatened her several times, after a date gone bad last summer. Sledzik made several trips to the Round Lake Park Police Department after the date, with records claiming to show the man would not leave her alone. Her story fell apart when authorities looked into her cell phone records, and saw none of the contact she claimed. She reportedly then admitted to using a computer program to make up the records. If convicted, the 39-year-old could get up to 3 years in prison. Trial is currently set for August.

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. James L. Davis is wanted in Lake County on a 33-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for retail theft. He is described as a 49-year-old black male about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Davis or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Rauner orders backlog of discrimination complaints ended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner is ordering his administration to develop a plan for dealing with over 1,000 backlogged discrimination complaints. Rauner issued an executive order Wednesday directing the Illinois Human Rights Commission to develop within two months, an 18-month plan for dealing with allegations of discrimination based on race, religion, age and more. Rauner proposed in an executive order last year that the commission be included as part of the Illinois Department of Human Rights in a reorganization. But it included a provision for it to take effect only if the General Assembly took no action. Lawmakers rejected the idea. But the General Assembly unanimously approved legislation this spring designed to streamline the complaint process and address the backlog….though it has not yet been sent to the governor for action.

Petition asks CTA to install blue lights to prevent suicide

CHICAGO (AP) A Chicago resident has started an online petition asking Metra and the CTA to install calming blue lights at all train stations as a way to prevent train suicides. The Care2 petition cites a study in Japan that reports blue lights in subway stations led to an 84 percent decrease in the number of suicides by train. The study notes that it’s still unproven whether blue lights are an effective way to prevent suicide. But that hasn’t stopped more than 14,000 people from signing the petition. The petition’s creator says it’s the “cheapest and simplest way” to calm travelers and possibly prevent them from taking their own lives. The Federal Railroad Administration reports there were 28 suicides on Illinois railroad tracks last year.