WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/22/18

Antioch Man Pleads Not Guilty in Police Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-22-18

(Waukegan, IL) An Antioch Township man accused of crashing his car into an Antioch Police car, has pleaded not guilty to several charges. Jordan Huff is facing counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to state supported property, and aggravated fleeing and eluding stemming from an incident in late May. The original crash set off a chain of events that ended with Huff in the hospital with overdose symptoms, and his acquaintance, Makell Meyerin, dead in a police-involved shooting in Gurnee. If convicted at a late July trial, Huff could get up to 15 total years in prison. The 37-year-old is currently behind bars on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.

7 Injured in Bus Accident

Vander Tuuk 6-22-18

(Antioch, IL) A school bus returning from a field trip, nearly collided with another bus, injuring 7 children. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon along Route 173 near Grimm Road, when a bus was forced to stop late for another vehicle that was making a turn…that caused the bus behind it to veer off the road to avoid a collision. That second bus ended up in a ditch. Both buses were said to be from the McHenry Parks and Recreation District. Of the seven children that were hospitalized, none of their injuries was said to be anything major. No citations nor charges have been issued.

Pension granted to family of dead firefighter challenged

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-22-18

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) Officials in Buffalo Grove say they are challenging the granting of line-of-duty death benefits to the family of a firefighter who died this year of cancer. The appeal by the village seeks to overturn a first-of-its-kind ruling in Illinois in which the pension board declared Kevin Hauber’s colon cancer was caused by his work as a firefighter. If upheld, his widow would receive his annual salary of just over 101-thousand-dollars for the rest of her life. If Buffalo Grove’s appeal succeeds, the widow would receive annual pension payments starting at just over 76-thousand-dollar and falling to about 60-thousand once her daughters reach 18. In a filing Wednesday in Lake County Court, officials contend there is no clear evidence proving the fighting fires has any kind of relationship to colon cancer. The 51-year-old Hauber died in January.

Supreme Court sales-tax ruling could mean $200M for Illinois

Associated Press 6-22-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Officials say that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that retailers must collect sales tax from buyers in other states could mean more than $200 million a year to Illinois. The high court on Thursday overturned a 1992 ruling that a retailer must have a physical presence in a state to collect tax from buyers in that state. The court found the standard doesn’t mix with current-day online retailing. Illinois Department of Revenue Director Connie Beard said in a statement that this isn’t a new tax. Residents are currently obligated to pay a use tax on out-of-state online purchases. She says the court decision will “level the playing field for Illinois brick-and-mortar retailers.”