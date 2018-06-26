WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/26/18

Waukegan Shooting Kills One, Injures Two

Vander Tuuk 6-26-18

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting incident in Waukegan left one person dead, and two others injured. Police were called early Sunday morning to Stretch’s Bar in the 2-hundred-block of N. Green Bay Road. In the parking lot they discovered a 37-year-old male that had been shot. The victim, identified as Parnell King, was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy Monday determined that he died from injuries related to the shooting. Two other shooting victims, a male and female, were located later in the day. Both were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and released Waukegan Police currently believe this was an isolated incident that started with a verbal altercation, but they have made no arrests at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal Crash Kildeer

Vander Tuuk 6-26-18

(Kildeer, IL) A 27-year-old man is dead after his SUV slammed into a tree and caught fire near Kildeer. The incident took place around 6:30 on Monday morning on Quentin Road near Hidden Valley Road. Police say the man’s SUV left the road for an unknown reason, and struck a tree. A witness to the crash was seen by police trying to pull the victim to safety, as the vehicle burst into flames…and police tried to resuscitate him until rescue personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital. It’s unclear what caused the unidentified man to crash…The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

Motorcycle Vs. Car in Warren Township

Vander Tuuk 6-26-18

(Third Lake, IL) A car versus motorcycle crash in Warren Township left three people hurt, including one with critical injuries. The incident took place just before 11:30 on Monday morning at Rollins Road and Route 45. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a motorcycle being driven by an 18-year-old Lindenhurst man, was attempting to turn left from Rollins Road, when he was struck by a Sedan being driven by a 19-year-old from Round Lake. The motorcycle rider was sent to Advocate Condell with critical inures, while two people in the Sedan were hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

K9 Deputy Sniffs Out Drugs in Wildwood

Vander Tuuk 6-26-18

(Wildwood, IL) A Wildwood man is facing charges, after a K9-deputy sniffed out drugs in an apartment complex parking lot. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 33-thousand-block of John Mogg Road on Saturday. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and deployed his K9 Diesel, who hit on the door. An investigation then took place which turned up over 125 grams of cannabis, a hypodermic needle containing heroin, a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The car’s occupant, Lewis Shamberg was arrested, and is now facing various counts of drug possession and intent to deliver. Bond was set at 20-thousand-dollars.

Sen. Sam McCann files independent bid for Illinois governor

Associated Press 6-26-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois state senator has officially thrown his hat into the high-profile and expensive governor’s race. Republican state Sen. Sam McCann says he filed more than 60,000 signatures Monday to secure a spot on the November ballot against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker. McCann needs 25,000 valid signatures to qualify, and a ballot challenge is expected. McCann is running as a Conservative Party candidate to mount a far-right threat to Rauner, who narrowly defeated conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives to win the GOP nomination. Like Ives, McCann says Rauner has “abandoned” core GOP values. Navy veteran Grayson Jackson of Antioch also filed to run as the Libertarian Party candidate.