WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/27/18

Fugitive Captured in Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 6-27-18

(Waukegan, IL) A fugitive wanted out of Milwaukee has been caught in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Terrance Williams was wanted on a no bond failure to appear warrant, on several varying charges of sexual assault of a minor. The 59-year-old had reportedly moved out of Wisconsin and had obtained a new identification using a false name. But an investigation turned up evidence that Williams was living in Waukegan, where he was found and captured by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team, the U.S. Marshals Service, and K9 Deputy Duke.

Man in Kildeer Crash Identified

Vander Tuuk 6-27-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a fiery crash in Kildeer has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Marwan Hmadi of Des Plaines was killed Monday morning when his SUV crashed into a tree and caught fire along Quentin Road. An autopsy showed that the 27-year-old died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. The reason that Hmadi left the roadway, and other circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Kildeer Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Barrington Man One of Three Charged in Alleged High Money Scheme

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-27-18

CHICAGO (AP) Three owners of a bulk-mailing businesses, including one from Lake County, are accused of pocketing a large amount of money, by charging companies for mail and never actually paying the U.S. Postal Service. A statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago says the scheme by the trio took place between 2010 and 2015, and cost the Postal Service at least $16 million. It allegedly involved forging signatures and using an official Postal Service stamp to make it appear that the postage had been paid. Those charged are 58-year-old Yogesh Patel, from Orlando, Florida; 57-year-old Arvind Lakkamsani, of Northbrook; and 51-year-old David Gargano, of Barrington. Each is charged with mail fraud and, if convicted, could face maximum sentences of 20 years in prison.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 6-27-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Ricky A. Hayes is wanted in Lake County on a 25-thousand-dollar warrants for failure to appear on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is described as a 46-year-old black male, about 5’9”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Hayes, or any other Crimestoppers case, is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Major Civil War re-enactment to take place in Lake County

Associated Press 6-27-18

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) Union and Confederate soldiers will take to the battlefield this weekend. The Lake County Forest Preserve says the largest Civil War reenactment in Northern Illinois will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda. The event called Civil War Days has been going annually for more than a quarter century and it draws more than 600 re-enactors from seven states as well as 4,000 visitors who come to watch the show. Visitors can also see what a military camp looked like and watch the re-enactors take part in activities such as drills and meet re-enactors dressed as such figures as Abraham Lincoln and General Robert E. Lee.

Ex-House chief in harassment claim due $130K

Associated Press 6-27-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was forced to resign amid sexual harassment allegations, is owed $130,000 in unused vacation and sick time. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Timothy Mapes was credited with 237 unused days when he was forced to resign back on June 6. Mapes stepped down from his $208,000 job after staff member Sheri Garrett alleged that Mapes was dismissive of complaints of sexual harassment and made inappropriate remarks himself. The 63-year-old was a 40-year state employee who had a total of 91 unused vacation days, worth $72,000. He gets a half-a-day’s pay each for 146 unused sick days, worth $58,000.