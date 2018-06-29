WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/29/18

Former NC Cop Pleads Guilty on Prostitution Charge

Vander Tuuk 6-29-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Former North Chicago Police officer has avoided jail time, after pleading guilty to a prostitution charge. Ludwin Barreno had originally pleaded not guilty to the accusations that stemmed from incidents in April and June of 2017. Barreno had resigned before the investigation into him was completed. He then changed his plea to guilty on Thursday, getting hit with a 12-month sentence of probation. Because it was a felony conviction, the 38-year-old will no longer be allowed to do police work. In addition to the probation, Barreno was hit with community service, fines and court costs.

Serious Injury Car vs Pedestrian Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-29-18

(Mundelein, IL) A car vs. pedestrian incident near Mundelein left one person with serious injuries. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the crash took place in Ela Township around the area of Eagle Drive and West Arrowhead Drive on Thursday morning. A vehicle being driven by a Fox Lake woman, struck a 70-year-old Ela Township woman as she was jogging on the east side of the roadway. The victim was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation, but the driver of the vehicle is said to be fully cooperating.

Illinois on hook for $300M in nursing care

Associated Press 6-29-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Private Illinois nursing homes are fronting $300 million for residential care, because the state is so far behind on determining whether or not they’re eligible for Medicaid. Numbers compiled by state Comptroller Susana Mendoza show the state has a backlog of 15,000 people who are awaiting Medicaid eligibility determinations. That backlog has nearly tripled since August 2014. A judge in a federal lawsuit ordered the state to clear up the backlog by Thursday or presume everyone is eligible and put up the state’s Medicaid share of $300 million. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is offering a $14 million contract to a private company to help catch up. An HFS spokesman would not comment because of the litigation.