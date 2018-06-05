WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/5/18

Lake Michigan Drowning Update

Vander Tuuk 6-5-18

(Waukegan, IL) A body pulled from Lake Michigan over the weekend has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the body of Angel Sedano was pulled out of the lake by rescue divers on Sunday morning around 11 o’clock. The 16-year-old Gurnee resident had gone missing late Saturday night at Waukegan Municipal Beach. The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy performed Monday showed that Sedano’s likely cause of death was drowning, though toxicology reports are pending. Officials say there were no signs of foul play.

Bank Robbed in Riverwoods

Vander Tuuk 6-5-18

(Riverwoods, IL) Police and the FBI are looking for two men that robbed a bank in Riverwoods. The incident took place just after opening on Monday morning, at the Chase Bank in the 2-thousand block of Milwaukee Avenue. A pair of men was said to hold up the bank, and were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the heist. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with more on the crime is being encouraged to contact the Chicago office of the FBI. A 1-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Extra Charges Added in Zion Murder/Home Invasion

Vander Tuuk 6-5-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who has already pleaded not guilty to a Zion murder and home invasion, has put in more not guilty pleas on additional charges. Zavian Wells is accused of breaking into a home in February, and shooting three people…killing Kaleah Beville. New firearm enhancements have been made to the charges that Wells is already facing, meaning extra prison time would be added to any conviction. The 25-year-old is still being held on a 3-million-dollar bond. A second suspect from the incident is still being sought.

Car Into Pond Man Dead

Vander Tuuk 6-5-18

(Libertyville, IL) A man is dead after his car went into a retention pond near Libertyville. The incident took place Monday afternoon near Route 45 and Northwind Boulevard. Officials say witnesses saw the car veer off Route 45, and into the pond which is on the east side of the road. The driver was said to be in the water for just under a half hour, and was pronounced dead shortly after being rescued. The vehicle had no other occupants, The victim’s identity has not been released, and the investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Rauner signs 1st full-year state budget as Illinois governor

Associated Press 6-5-18

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner signed Illinois’ new state budget, the first full-year spending plan he’s enacted since taking office in 2015. Rauner was joined at Monday’s signing by legislators from both parties who hailed the legislation as a bipartisan compromise. The plan includes none of the pro-business items Rauner pushed for years and that led to a clash with majority Democrats and a years-long state budget impasse. It does include the income tax increase Rauner railed against after it was passed last year. Rauner says he wasn’t able to persuade the Legislature to reduce taxes and the budget “moves the state forward.” A spokeswoman for Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker says the governor’s approval “won’t change the massive amounts of damage” he’s already done.

Pritzker puts $25M into governor bid; total now over $100M

Associated Press 6-5-18

CHICAGO (AP) Democrat J.B. Pritzker has made a $25 million contribution to his own campaign for Illinois governor. The donation means Pritzker has now put more than $100 million of his own money into his bid to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Rauner has raised more than $76 million — much from his own bank accounts. The contest could become the most expensive governor’s race in U.S. history, exceeding the roughly $280 million spent in the 2010 California governor’s. Pritzker, an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, also has been giving millions to other Democratic candidates through an effort called “Project Blue Wave.” Rauner has similarly bankrolled GOP candidates.