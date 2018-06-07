WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/7/18

Young Girl Injured in Mundelein Building Crash

Vander Tuuk 6-7-18

(Mundelein, IL) A Young girl was hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a day care building in Mundelein. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the 2-thousand block of S. Lake St. The vehicle in question jumped a curb and crashed through glass, and partially entered the day care center. An 8-year-old girl was sent to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with minor injuries. The case is currently being treated as an accident, and at this point no charges have been charged. The incident does, however, remain under investigation.

Waukegan Fire Destroys Home

Vander Tuuk 6-7-18

(Waukegan, IL) A fire started by a child playing with matches, destroyed a home in Waukegan. The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening at a two flat in the 1-hundred block of N. St. James St. The families in both flats were able to escape without injury, and fire personnel struck the flames. The fire restarted later in the night, likely because of a hidden ember in the roof. Those flames left the residence as a total loss. No monetary damage estimate was released.

House Speaker’s aide quits over harassment claim

Associated Press 6-7-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has resigned over allegations of mishandling complaints of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments. Madigan issued a statement Wednesday saying that he had requested the resignation of Timothy Mapes. The action came after House staff member Sherri Garrett claimed Mapes had been dismissive of her complaints of sexual harassment by lawmakers, and that he had made sexually laced comments to her in incidents from 2013 to just a few weeks ago. Madigan says neither he nor the House Democrats’ ethics officer was aware of Garrett’s complaints. The 63-year-old Mapes makes $208,000, and has been a state employee since 1977. Mapes also resigned as executive director of the Illinois Democratic Party. Madigan is chairman of the party.