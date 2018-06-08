WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/8/18

Armed Man Taken Into Custody After Domestic Incident

Vander Tuuk 6-8-18

(Long Grove, IL) An armed man was taken into custody after a domestic incident in the Long Grove area. The incident took place on Thursday morning in the 65-hundred block of Stockbridge Lane. Deputies responded, and found a 33-year-old man said to be in mental distress. He had reportedly got into a heated argument with family members, and had pulled a gun from his waistband, before exiting a home. He then led deputies on a high speed chase, which was terminated for safety reasons…but he was located a short time later at a business in Mundelein and taken into custody. The unidentified subject was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation…charges are likely.

Round Lake Park Woman Arrested for Murder Threat

Vander Tuuk 6-8-18

(Round Lake Park, IL) A Round Lake Park woman is facing charges, after reportedly threatening to kill her brother. Police say they were called on Wednesday afternoon by the victim, who claimed that Jill Costello threatened to kill him and feed his body to her dogs. The man claims that Costello also jumped on his back, and tried to stab him with a butcher knife before officers arrived. In both instances the victim was able to fight off the attacks with only minor injuries. The 59-year-old suspect was said to be highly intoxicated during the event. She is now facing domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.

Lawmakers seek independent probe of House speaker’s office

Associated Press 6-8-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Three female Democratic state representatives are calling for an independent investigation of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office. The announcement came a day after an employee accused Madigan’s chief of staff of making lewd comments and mishandling complaints of sexual harassment. Tim Mapes resigned, making him the second top Democratic leader forced out in less than a week. Madigan said Wednesday he’d appoint an investigator to review all House operations. But Reps. Kelly Burke, Ann Williams, and Deb Conroy say the investigation should be independent. The representatives are part of the newly-formed House Democratic Women’s Caucus. They say the allegations show the “culture surrounding Illinois government and politics must change.”