WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/18/18

Loan Taken Out To Cover Wrongful Conviction

Vander Tuuk 7-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) The city of Waukegan will have to take out a large loan to cover a wrongful conviction settlement. Angel Gonzalez was awarded 9.5 million dollars earlier this year, after being cleared in 2015 for a 1994 rape. Insurance will cover just under 1-million-dollars of that award, leaving the city to issue about 8.8-million-dollars in bonds to cover the rest. That decision means taxpayers will be on the hook for most of the money, which will be paid out over several years. Gonzalez was one of several people convicted or accused of major crimes under former Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Waller, only to be cleared and released under current State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim.

Looking for Unincorporated Gurnee Robber

Vander Tuuk 7-18-18

(Gurnee, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect. The incident took place earlier this month in Grandwood Park at the Mobil Gas Station in the 18-thousand-block of Grand Avenue. A female suspect walked into the station, with a gun, and demanded money. She was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female in her 50’s or 60’s, about 5 feet tall, and around 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bright red patterned shirt, and a white hat with a wide brim. Anyone with more information is being asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, or submit a tip online.

Gold Pyramid House Fire

Vander Tuuk 7-18-18

(Wadsworth, IL) The famous Gold Pyramid house in Wadsworth suffered extensive damage after a fire. The blaze broke out late Tuesday afternoon, and by the time all was said and done, one side of the structure had been destroyed, and a dog died. The Lake County tourist attraction was finished in 1982, and has been host to tours, and major benefit galas. The cause of the Tuesday blaze is officially unknown, but construction was said to be taking place when the flames started. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, but none were severe enough to cause any hospitalization. An official damage estimate was not released.

Bill taking Illinois out of voter registration system vetoed

Associated Press 7-18-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a bill that would end the state’s participation in a multistate voter registration system, that critics say is inaccurate and vulnerable to hackers. The Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program is run through the Kansas secretary of state’s office and is aimed at flagging duplicate voter registrations across state lines. The Illinois Legislature voted to withdraw from the system after the Board of Elections rejected a similar effort on a 4-4 partisan vote, with Republicans against leaving and Democrats in favor. In his veto message Tuesday, Rauner said one way Illinois combats fraudulent voting is through participation in programs that allow cross-referencing voter information from various states. He said the legislation would hinder that effort.