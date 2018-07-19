WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/19/18

Chicago judge orders serial stowaway’s release from jail

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 7-19-18

CHICAGO (AP) A judge has ordered the release of a Lake County woman dubbed a “serial stowaway,” for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket. The Cook County State’s Attorney office says Cook County Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle determined Wednesday that Marilyn Hartman is fit to stand trial and allowed her to be transferred to a private facility called “A Safe Haven.” She also ordered Hartman to wear a GPS-equipped monitoring device and told her she must not come into contact with any airport, train station or bus station. The ruling comes less than four months after the same judge determined that the Grayslake woman was unfit for trial . Hartman has been released from custody before with orders that she stay away from airports, only to return and get arrested again.

Parents Arrested for Keeping Child in Poor Conditions

Vander Tuuk 7-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of Waukegan residents have been arrested, after allegedly keeping one of their children held in squalor. Waukegan Police were called to a residence on Tuesday afternoon, after an anonymous tip about a child being held captive. When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old in the basement of a home, and determined that over the last year, that child was offered limited access to outside, was forced to go to the bathroom in a training toilet, and showered by bucket. Investigators also believe the child was allowed limited access to other people in the home, and that the parents believed the child was possessed by a demon. Randy and Katherine Swopes were both taken into custody and charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint. The main victim, along with the couple’s other 3 children were placed in protective custody.

Man Indicted on Charges from March Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 7-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake man has been taken into custody, and indicted on charges stemming from a fatal hit and run accident earlier this year. Back in March, a crash between three vehicles in Round Lake Park killed 65-year-old Walter Bajorek, and injured his wife. Steven Rosellini was said to run from the scene, but he was eventually arrested and released while an extensive investigation took place. That investigation led to an indictment against Rosellini on charges including failure to report an accident involving a death, aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI causing bodily harm and reckless homicide. The 27-year-old was taken back into custody on Wednesday. His bond was set at 1-million-dollars.