WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/2/18

Zion Shooting Arrest

Vander Tuuk 7-2-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have made a pair of arrests in a shooting incident that injured one person. The incident took place back on June 18th in the 33-hundred block of Colgate Avenue, and left a 29-year-old male hospitalized. Authorities say Deondre Booker and Jamonte Davis were each arrested for their involvement in the shooting, after being located and taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants team, Zion Police and the US Marshal’s service. The 23-year-old Booker faces several charges including Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The 21-year-old Davis faces similar charges. Both men are being held in the Lake County Jail on a 2-million-dollar bond.

Zion Search Warrant Arrest

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have arrested a man after serving a search warrant on his residence. Authorities say the warrant turned up marijuana, cash, a scale and packaging materials. Normal Thomas was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and intent to deliver. The 53-year-old was taken to the Lake County Jail, his bond amount is currently unknown.