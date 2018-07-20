WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/20/18

Settlement Reached in Zion Police Shooting

(Zion, IL) The City of Zion has reached a settlement with a man shot by police back in 2016. The 75-thousand-dollar settlement comes with no admission of wrongdoing from the city. Devon Davidson was shot in July of 2016, after video showed him backing his car into a squad car, as an officer approached. Davidson was eventually apprehended, and eventually pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI charge…though he claimed in his lawsuit that he was shot without provocation. Zion officials won’t say why they settled, especially when they maintain that neither they, nor their officers did anything wrong. Davidson’s attorney has also declined to comment at this point.

Pyramid May Be Torn Down

(Wadsworth, IL) An official damage estimate has been released after a Tuesday fire at the famous Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth. A family spokesperson for the owners of the home say while actual fire damage was limited, smoke and water damage was significant. Total damage to the structure was estimated to be around 3-million-dollars. The same spokesperson says it’s possible that the structure will have to be torn down to the foundation and rebuilt. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, though there are indications that some ongoing construction may have sparked the flames. Five firefighters suffered minor injuries in striking the blaze.