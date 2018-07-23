WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/23/18

Officers Cleared in Gurnee Fatal Shooting

(Gurnee, IL) Two Gurnee Police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a woman along Route 41. Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said in a press release that the officers acted “reasonably and appropriately” during the May 23rd incident that led to the death of Makell Meyerin. The 31-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds after reportedly pointing a loaded rifle at police after a series of events that started earlier the same day in Antioch. Those incidents also led to charges against Meyerin’s acquaintance Jordan Huff. Nerheim’s statement also says an autopsy showed several drugs in Meyerin’s system, a detail allegedly confirmed by Huff. The Lake County State’s Attorney also praised the officers for their “restraint” and “reserve” leading up to the incident, and making sure they took every precaution to protect the public.

Lake Villa Death Investigation

(Lake Villa, IL) Lake Villa Police are investigating a suspicious death. Officials were called on Saturday night around 10:30 to the 300 block of East Grand Avenue. It was there they found an adult male deceased in an alley. The death is being considered suspicious because of injuries found on the man’s body. Lake Villa Police are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation, and two “persons of interest” have already been taken into custody. No charges have yet been filed. An autopsy on the deceased subject is set for Monday morning.

Task force seeks cutting Illinois female prison population

CHICAGO (AP) A proposal by reform advocates would cut the number of women locked up in Illinois prisons by as much as half. Nearly 2,300 women are currently serving prison time in Illinois. Reform advocates argue that the corrections system has largely ignored the needs of female inmates, many of whom suffered years of trauma, abuse or poverty before winding up behind bars. A plan was recently announced by a 100-member all-female task force made up of experts, current and former prison officials, and formerly incarcerated women. The group’s ambitious, seven-year effort strives to bring down the number of women in the Illinois Department of Corrections by 50 percent. The task force is planning to take a wide range of options under consideration, including changing laws and designing more social service programs.

Legislation signed requiring protection for state workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation to better protect state workers in vulnerable positions. The measure requires law enforcement agencies “to make all reasonable efforts to assist” Department of Children and Family Services workers when requested. It also allows officers to cross jurisdictions to provide that protection. The legislation was introduced in February, a week after DCFS worker Pamela Knight died from injuries suffered when attacked as she was trying to take a child into protective custody.