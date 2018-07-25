WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/25/18

Chicago Man Busted for Insider Trading at Lake Forest Company

(Chicago, IL) A Chicago man is in trouble with the Feds for alleged insider trading while he worked for a Lake County company. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago, Matthew Brunstrum used inside information to make profits and avoid losing money on stock trades, while working as a financial analyst for Lake Forest-based Stericycle Inc. The alleged incidents occurred back in 2016. The 26-year-old faces one count of securities fraud by insider trading. Brunstrum could get a maximum 20-years in federal prison, if he is convicted.

Three Injured in Grayslake Crash

(Grayslake, IL) Three people were taken to area hospitals, after a two vehicle crash in Grayslake. The incident took place on Tuesday morning along Route 83 just north of Lake Street. Police say a woman in one vehicle was distracted by her GPS device when she crossed the center line, causing her to crash into another vehicle. Three people were injured, including one who had to be extricated…but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. The woman who caused the accident was ticketed for improper lane usage.

90th Lake County Fair

(Grayslake, IL) The Lake County Fair opens it’s doors for the 90th time today (Wednesday). Preparations began on Tuesday as animals started to arrive, and the finishing touches were put on rides and games. The Grayslake area event will be open today and tomorrow from 10 AM to 11 PM tonight, from 10 AM until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 Am to 7 PM on Sunday. New this year is the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and Woody’s Menagerie, which features exotic animals. Other events like the demolition derby, the Miss Lake County pageant, and monster trucks will also take place.

Illinois worker in Supreme Court union case joins think tank

CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois worker behind the lawsuit that led to a Supreme Court decision that eliminated fees paid by nonmembers of public employee unions, is joining the group that oversaw his case. Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services employee Mark Janus is joining the Illinois Policy Institute and its Liberty Justice Center on Aug. 1 as a “senior fellow.” Janus argued against a 41-year-old ruling that had allowed states to require public employees to pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers chose not to join. He said unions are political and employees shouldn’t be forced to pay. The Supreme Court overturned that original decision in June. Policy Institute CEO John Tillman says Janus will ensure workers understand their rights as he tours the U.S.