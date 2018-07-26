WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/26/18

Victim ID’ed in Lake Villa Murder

Vander Tuuk 7-26-18

(Lake Villa, IL) A man killed in Lake Villa over the weekend has now been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Jerry Griffith suffered multiple injuries Saturday night that led to his death. Lake Villa Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force say Griffith was on his way home that night from an area business, when he was approached by two men who robbed and severely beat him. The injuries suffered in the attack led to the 58-year-old’s death, and the arrests of 19-year-old Jordan Toney and 20-year-old Buddy Johnson. Both suspects are being held on 5-million-dollar bonds on multiple counts of first-degree murder. Both are due back in court next month.

Man Caught After Escape From Squad Car

Vander Tuuk 7-26-18

(Third Lake, IL) A man from south suburban Romeoville is in trouble for trying to obtain a fraudulent prescription in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say Salvador Leo reportedly tried to take possession a controlled substance on Tuesday afternoon at a pharmacy in the Third Lake area…but a deputy was called in, and took the man into custody. As that deputy returned to the store to interview the pharmacist, Leo was able to escape the squad car. The 25-year-old was quickly located and taken back into custody, after several area police departments set up a perimeter. Leo is now facing several charges including unlawful possession of a fraudulent prescription, escape, and misdemeanor resisting of a peace officer. Bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars.

Search Warrant Turns Up Drugs and Guns

Vander Tuuk 7-26-18

(North Chicago, IL) A search warrant served in North Chicago has led to the arrest of one person. The warrant was served July 19th by members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force. Investigators turned up three handguns during the search, as well as 1,750 grams of cannabis. Willie Allen Jr. was arrested, and is now facing charges including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as unlawful possession of drugs and intent to deliver. The 47-year-old is being held on a 75-thousand-dollar bond.

Lawmakers question possible Tollway contract conflicts

Associated Press 7-26-18

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Tollway officials are defending the awarding of contracts to firms with political connections or ties to Tollway employees. The deals being examined included a $6.6 million, five-year public relations subcontract awarded last year to a Republican lawmaker’s wife. Morreale Communications is owned by Kim Morreale, who is married to state Rep. Michael McAuliffe. Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman told the state Senate Transportation Committee all contracts were awarded within the law and followed rules for transparency. Former state Sen. Bill Morris, a former Tollway board member, told the committee that board members were not doing their jobs in properly reviewing contracts and should resign. Morris is a frequent critic of the current board, appointed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. State Sen. David Koehler said state officials should avoid the perception of a conflict.