WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/27/18

Man killed by officer outside Chicago wanted in Pennsylvania

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 7-27-18

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (AP) Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by police in Lakemoor was wanted in connection with the murder of an 88-year-old man in Pennsylvania. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Kenneth Edwin Martell of Springboro, Pennsylvania, was the main suspect in the death of Theodore Garver that occurred overnight on Monday. The police-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning when a female Lakemoor officer spotted an SUV parked on a single-lane access road and stopped to investigate. Covelli says the man in the car pulled out a handgun after the officer approached. He says the two struggled over the weapon when a second officer arrived, saw the 36-year-old’s access to a second firearm…that’s when one of the officers shot him. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the cause of death was a shot to the face. Neither officer was hurt during the incident, which remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Wauconda Townhouse Fire

Vander Tuuk 7-27-18

(Wauconda, IL) No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a townhouse in Wauconda. Fire officials say the blaze sparked Thursday morning in the 200 block of Brett Circle. No one was home when officials arrived to put out the flames. The fire caused some 15-thousand-dollars worth of damage, most of it smoke and water related. Investigators believe the cause of the incident was improperly discarded smoking materials on a wood balcony.

Trump praises Illinois GOP congressmen, Rauner skips event

Associated Press 7-27-18

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) President Donald Trump praised GOP congressmen from Illinois during a visit to a steel mill where laid-off workers recently went back to work. Trump recognized U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, Rodney Davis and John Shimkus in his speech at Granite City Works, saying “they fight for you.” Gov. Bruce Rauner skipped the event, saying he had other events that conflicted with the visit. Rauner is in a difficult re-election fight in a state Hillary Clinton won easily over Trump in 2016. The governor has expressed support for the President in recent months after avoiding mentioning his name for most of his time in office.