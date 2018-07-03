WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/3/18

Wanted Florida Man Apprehended in Wauconda Township

Vander Tuuk 7-3-18

(Wauconda, IL) A man wanted for an incident last year well outside of Illinois, was taken into custody in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say Bernard Mullen was the subject of a nationwide warrant for manslaughter and drug charges for a 2017 incident in Sarasota County, Florida. The US Marshals Service in Florida developed information that Mullen was staying with a family member in the Wauconda area, and contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team. They were able to locate and arrest the 51-year-old on June 28th, as he sat on the front porch of a residence. Mullen is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida.

Waukegan Shooting Investigation

Vander Tuuk 7-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after a weekend shooting. Authorities were called around 8:30 on Sunday night to the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue. When they arrived, they found what they described as a crime scene, but there was no victim, nor suspects. Later in the evening, police were contacted by an area medical facility, who reported a victim had arrived with a bullet wound. The victim’s injuries were not severe. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.

Man Gets Prison in Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 7-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man is on his way to prison, after being convicted of an April 2017 hit and run crash that seriously injured a woman. Cornell Conely was hit with charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and more, after getting into an argument with his girlfriend’s family, then hitting his girlfriend’s 24-year-old sister with his car. He got into a 3-car accident shortly after that, and also fled that scene. During a sentencing hearing on Monday, a Lake County Judge admonished Conely for his actions. The 28-year-old was then given a sentence of 15-years In prison.

Hit and Run Injures One in Grayslake

Vander Tuuk 7-3-18

(Grayslake, IL) Police in Grayslake are on the lookout for a vehicle, that hit a woman, then fled the scene. The incident happened on Sunday night just before 9 o’clock, when a 60-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle as she crossed curb to curb near Central Park. The suspect vehicle, described as a black Jeep Liberty, left the scene after the incident. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and was later released. No arrests have been announced at this point.

Illinois preps for firework injuries despite continued ban

Associated Press 7-3-18

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials say fireworks-related injuries are becoming a growing danger on Independence Day despite the state’s ban on most consumer fireworks. The Illinois Department of Public Health says at least 2,000 people statewide have been injured by fireworks over the last decade…which includes a record 349 people hurt last year. The state fire marshal’s office says Illinois hospitals treated 16 dismemberment or amputation injuries in peak summertime months last year, well above 2015’s six cases.

Fireworks are illegal in Illinois, but residents still find them in neighboring states that legalized fireworks for tax revenue.

State Rep. Patricia Bellock to head Illinois DHFS

Associated Press 7-3-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Retiring State Rep. Patricia Bellock is taking over as the director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the appointment of the veteran Republican, who announced last year that she wouldn’t seek another term in the Illinois House after nearly two decades in office. Rauner praised Bellock as one of the leading advocates in the General Assembly for Medicaid, health care and social services — all areas she will oversee as head of the DHFS. Rauner’s release noted that Bellock has spearheaded a number of bills related to health care and once served as the chairperson of the Medicaid Reform, Family & Children Committee under House Speaker Michael Madigan. Bellock’s appointment is effective July 11.