WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/30/18

Woman Dead After Gurnee Area Crash

Vander Tuuk 7-30-18

(Third Lake, IL) A woman is dead after a crash near the Gurnee area. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on Route 45, north of Washington Street when a vehicle being driven by a juvenile male, crossed the center line, hitting head on with a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Grayslake woman. Both involved drivers were sent to the hospital, where the female victim later died. The male juvenile driver suffered from non life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear at this point why the driver of the first car crossed the center line…the incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Woman Reportedly Attacked While Walking Dog

Vander Tuuk 7-30-18

(Lindenhurst, IL) Police in Lindenhurst say they are investigating a report, that a woman was attacked while she was out walking her dog. Police say the incident took place around 2 AM on Saturday as the 41-year-old walked her dog on a wooded path between the Lindenhurst Park District and Jefferson Drive. Details on the incident are minimal at this point, but police say the woman reported that she was battered…her injuries are unknown. Police say this is an active investigation, and they are trying to determine all of the details. If anyone has more information on the incident, they are being encouraged to call Lindenhurst Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers Armed Robbery

Vander Tuuk 7-20-18

(Grayslake, IL) The Grayslake Police Department and the Lake County Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect. On July 22nd, around 9:56 PM, the Dunkin Donuts location in the 800 block of E. Route 120 was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect description was minimal, but at the time of the robbery, he was said to be wearing skinny style khaki pants, black shoes with a white logo, a black hooded type sweatshirt with a mask / glasses and gloves. Anyone with more information on the subject is being encouraged to call Grayslake Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222.

Crimestoppers Wanted Subject

Vander Tuuk 7-20-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Deshawn A. Haddley is wanted in Lake County on a 25-thousand-dollar warrant for disorderly conduct. He is described as a 22-year-old black male, about 5’10”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Haddley, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.