WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/5/18

Man Arrested for Selling Homemade Explosives

Vander Tuuk 7-5-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a man for reportedly selling homemade explosives. Authorities say they received a tip that Janko Armanov was marketing the explosives as fireworks on social media. Undercover officials arranged to buy 100 sticks of the devices, which turned out to be the equivalent of a half stick of dynamite each. Armanov, a Waukegan resident, was taken into custody and now faces charges of Unlawful Use of an Explosive Substance. The 30-year-old is due in court today (July 5th) where his bond will likely be set.

Jury convicts man of murder in 1973 death of wife

Associated Press 7-5-18

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) A 76-year-old man who prosecutors say, used his reputation as an upstanding citizen to convince authorities that the crash that killed his wife was an accident has been convicted of first-degree murder in her death. A Cook County jury found Donnie Rudd guilty of murder in the 1973 death of 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta Rudd in Barrington Hills. The jury deliberated for just three hours before delivering the verdict that made it clear they didn’t believe the death was a tragic accident. Prosecutors argued that Rudd, under intense financial pressure, married, then killed Noreen Rudd to collect $120,000 in insurance money, then moved back in with a former girlfriend.

WWII veteran, 99, visits Illinois on 50-state capital tour

Associated Press 7-5-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A 99-year-old World War II veteran visited the Illinois Statehouse on a tour to publicize his dwindling generation. Sidney Walton was in Springfield Tuesday on his “National No Regrets Tour” to visit all 50 state capitals. He plans to culminate the journey on Feb. 11, 2019 with a White House tour on his 100th birthday. Walton and son Paul began in April. Walton wants to make up for a missed chance to meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans in New York in 1941, the year he joined the army. He wants people to meet World War II veterans while they still can. Walton visited Gov. Bruce Rauner and had lunch in the newly renovated Governor’s Mansion. He also visited the Lincoln Tomb and the Oak Ridge Cemetery war memorials.