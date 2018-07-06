WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/6/18

Man Freed From Rape Allegations to Get Large $$ From Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 7-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man exonerated after spending 20-years in prison for rape, will get a large chunk of money from the city. Waukegan officials have approved a 9.5-million-dollar settlement with Angel Gonzalez, who was convicted of a 1994 rape, only to be freed by DNA evidence in 2015. Three insurance companies will front some of the settlement money, but taxpayers will be on the hook for about 8-and-a-half-million dollars, which will be paid out over a period of time. Gonzalez was one of several people convicted of sexual assault or murder under then State’s Attorney Michael Waller…only to be freed under the administration of current Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim.

Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested, Indicted

Vander Tuuk 7-6-18

(Chicago, IL) A man and woman from the western suburbs are now facing federal charges for several bank robberies, including one in Lake County. The FBI says James Williams and Alexis Handelman have been indicted for allegedly using an AK-47 to hold up banks in Aurora, Ottawa and Gurnee. The Gurnee incident took place just before lunch time on May 21st at the NorStates Bank branch on Grand Avenue. The 41-year-old Williams was taken into custody in late May, while the 21-year-old Handelman was arrested in mid-June. Williams is currently in federal custody, while his alleged female accomplice remains in state custody for the time being.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 7-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Filipe Ramos is wanted in Lake County on a 32-thousand-dollar warrant for criminal damage to property. He is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male, about 5’9”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Ramos, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.