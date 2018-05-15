WLIP Voice of Lake County

Flood Warning Lake County

Vander Tuuk 5-15-18

(Waukegan, IL) Large lines of heavy rains have left the Lake County area with some minor flooding problems. Along the Des Plaines River near both Russell and Gurnee, waters have risen from just under 4 feet Monday morning, to just over 7 and a half feet this morning, putting it in the minor flood stage. Flood warnings for the Des Plaines are in place until Sunday. On the other side of the county, the Fox River has also hit minor flood stage, prompting a flood warning until Monday. The heavy rains also prompted road closures on parts of Grand Avenue and Route 41 during Monday’s rush hours, but all roads are open as of today.

Illinois governor seeks to reinstate death penalty

Associated Press 5-15-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state, but only in certain cases. Rauner added the provision into gun legislation favored by Democrats, but that provision now needs their approval. Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty for mass killers and anyone who kills a law enforcement officer. The last execution to be carried out in Illinois was in 1999, before then Gov. George Ryan issued a moratorium. Gov. Pat Quinn abolished the death penalty in 2011. The current govenor used his amendatory veto to add the death penalty provision to a bill that was originally designed to expand the waiting period to buy an assault-style weapon from 24 hours to 72. Rauner approved that waiting period and added a ban on bump stocks