WLIP Voice of Lake of Lake County 7/24/18

Two Arrested in Lake Villa Area Murder

Vander Tuuk 7-24-17

(Lake Villa, IL) Two arrests have been announced in the murder of a Lake Villa man. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says 19-year-old Jordan Toney and 20-year-old Buddy Johnson both face three counts of first-degree murder in the Saturday night murder of a still unidentified man in his 50’s. Task Force officials say the victim made a purchase at a Lake Villa rea business and was on his way back home when the suspects robbed and severely beat him. According to an autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the injuries sustained in the beating led to the man’s death. Both Toney and Johnson were hit with 5-million-dollar bonds, and are due in court next month.

“Demon” Child Family

Vander Tuuk 7-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan couple facing charges for reportedly holding their own 10-year-old captive in a basement, had several run in’s with the Department of Children and Family Services. Both Randy and Katherine Swopes are facing child endangerment and unlawful restraint charges after an incident reported last week. The Swopes’ reportedly kept their pre-teen daughter in squalor because they believed she was being possessed by a demon. The couple had several visits from DCFS starting in the mid 1990’s. Some of the cases were deemed unfounded, but in one case their children were taken away, only to be returned a couple of years later. The couple is due back in court on July 31st.