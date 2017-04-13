Woman Accused Of Hitting/Killing Boyfriend With Her Jeep

A Twin Lakes woman is in jail accused of striking and killing her boyfriend with her jeep. Authorities say 29 year old Anna Wright allegedly used crack cocaine and was in an argument with 38 year old Brian Engelhart when he left her Twin Lakes apartment early Tuesday. Reports say he was walking down 110th street when she allegedly struck and hit him with her jeep. He flew about 40 feet in the air and landed in a ditch. He died from his injuries. She faces charges of reckless homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle and is being held on 25-thousand dollars temporary bond while investigators continue their work. She will be back in court next week.