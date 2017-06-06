Woman Accused of Murder Rejects Plea Deal
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 6:22 AM

The woman accused of killing her former boyfriend has rejected a plea deal in the case. Donna Matthews will stand trial on charges that she allegedly came to Kenosha specifically to kill Michael Gayan in his home on July 4th. Authorities believe she timed the killing during the city’s fireworks display to cover the sound of the shots fired to kill him. Her brother Derrick Matthews is charged separately in the case. He allegedly drove his sister to Gayan’s house the night of the murder.

