Woman Allegedly Flees Traffic Stop

Pleasant Prairie Police were led on a chase by a woman who allegedly fled a traffic stop. 30 year old Samantha Marie White of Richland Center was pulled over in Pleasant Prairie on 82nd avenue near 83rd street around 4:45 PM Monday. She reportedly told the officer that the man in the passenger seat was poisoned. The officer called an ambulance for the man but the suspect then reportedly drive off. The officer chased her but called the chase off as the woman drove through the construction zone on Bain Station Road near Highway H. When she reached Green Bay Road officers picked up the chase as she headed north. Officers eventually pulled he over in a parking lot north of 67th street where she was taken into custody. The man was transported to the hospital but was arrested after he allegedly gave officers a fake name.