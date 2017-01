A 30 year old woman is in jail after she allegedly tried to flee from the Kenosha County Courthouse. Elizabeth Cooper reportedly slipped away and out of a pair of handcuffs and fled down a staircase. She was captured by deputies shortly thereafter. She was already facing charges of reckless homicide for allegedly providing heroin to a person who later died of an overdose. Her bond was revoked and she remain incarcerated until her trial date.