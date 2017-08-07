Woman Charged With Allegedly Abusing Student

A Menomonee Falls woman is charged with allegedly handling a Kenosha Kindergartener roughly outside on a Pleasant Prairie Elementary School classroom. Lyn Luisier was let go by the district earlier this year after another teacher at the school reportedly saw Luisier allegedly grab a five year old student by the arm, pull her, and then shake her. The police report says that the woman only stopped when she realized the other teacher was watching. Luisier denied those allegations. She charged with felony abuse of a child and is due in court August 22nd.