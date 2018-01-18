Woman Charged For Allegedly Hiding Drugs in Bra

A 19 year old woman faces drug charges after she was allegedly found with 5 different substances in her bra. Emma Riedlinger was going through booking at the Kenosha County Jail Saturday when she was alleged to have the illegal substances on her person, including a small baggie with multiple crack cocaine rocks and a baggie with two pieces of heroin, a sandwich bag with a split Oxycodone pill, seven Xanax pills, and white powder residue that tested positive for cocaine. She was arrested after being a passenger in a car in which the driver was also arrested for suspected OWI and drug possession. A third person was also arrested on similar charges. Riedlinger was arraigned yesterday and then released on a signature bond.