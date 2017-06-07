Woman Charged With Attempted Arson

An Illinois woman is charged in Kenosha County with attempted arson of a Pleasant Prairie home. The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was called to a home on south Sheridan Road late Sunday night on the report of a fire. The criminal complaint says that a couch in the house had been set ablaze. By the time crews arrived the flames were doused out and the couch was removed outside by the homeowner and his son. Crews reportedly noticed that it smelled like gasoline. 70 year old Kathleen Kauppi was reportedly staying in her brother’s home after two of her former residences also recently caught fire including earlier in the day Sunday. She was apparently sleeping on the couch when her nephew discovered the blaze after the family woke up to a loud crash. Kauppi denied lighting the flames and it’s unclear if authorities believe she’s implicated in the other two fires. Her defense points out that she has a clean criminal record. She was given a 25-thousand dollar bond.