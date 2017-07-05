Woman Charged With Auto Theft

A Kenosha woman faces auto theft charges after she allegedly stole a truck from a Kenosha dealership. 40 year old Jaime Borning-Rightmire went to the dealership on May 24th to look at a 2004 model year truck. She reportedly asked the manager to test drive the truck and then asked to take it to a mechanic and have it checked. The dealer agreed but said the truck had to be returned that day. It was not and despite repeated assurances from the suspect she did not bring the truck back. The next week, she allegedly gave the dealership bad debit card numbers to pay for the truck. They then reported her to authorities. She was charged with felony theft of moveable property.