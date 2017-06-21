Woman Charged With Homicide in Drunken Driving Crash

An Arizona woman faces homicide charges after an alleged drunken driving crash that left a Racine man dead. 60 year old Jeanne Fish of Chandler, Arizona was reportedly driving westbound on highway L around 7:30 Monday night, when the criminal complaint alleges that she failed to stop at the four way at highway H and collided with a second vehicle driven by the unidentified 55 year old victim. He was ejected from his truck and was flown by Flight For Life to Milwaukee where he was later pronounced dead. Fish is charged with homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and other charges. A 43 year old passenger in Fish’s vehicle was also injured in the crash.