Woman Charged For Kicking Officer

A Salem Lakes woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly kicked a sheriff’s deputy in her home. The incident happened around 9 am, after the woman called to report that she had been beaten by her boyfriend. While there, the deputies claimed that they noticed drug paraphernalia out in the open. When the woman realized she was going to be cited, she allegedly kicked the officer. That earned her additional charges of obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Earlier in the day she had been issued municipal citations in a separate incident. In that case the 24 year old was cited after officers were called to a room at the State Line Motel on 128th street. A woman called saying the suspect was hogging their cocaine. No drugs were found in the room, but the suspect was cited for battery and disorderly conduct.