Woman Charged In Overdose Death

A 29 year old woman was charged in connection with the overdose death of a man found in a Twin Lakes hotel room late last month. 29 year old Ashley McGraw faces charges of first degree reckless homicide and other drug related charges for allegedly helping 24 year old Cody Lawrence purchase heroin. 34 year old Brian Morris is also charged in the case. According to the criminal complaint McGraw and Morris allegedly went to purchase heroin on April 28th. A day later Lawrence reportedly asked McGraw for the drug and she allegedly directed him to Morris. Morris is also charged with reckless homicide and is being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.