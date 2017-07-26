Woman Charged in Tavern Robberies

A Kenosha woman faces armed robbery charges in two separate tavern robberies. 24 year old Samantha Moore is charged in the robbery of Mariah’s Tavern on Roosevelt Road on July 18th and Sir Arthur’s Tavern on July 20th. Moore was identified as a suspect by a bar patron who witnessed one of the crimes. In the first robbery Moore allegedly stole 900 dollars from a cash drawer at knife point. A similar incident happened two days later. A second person is in custody in connection with the case. Moore is being held on 15-thousand dollars bond. She allegedly told police that she did not remember the incidents because she was heavily using heroin at the time the crimes were committed.